11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- GrabAGun Digital Hldgs (NYSE:PEW) stock moved upwards by 18.7% to $3.74 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.
- Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) stock rose 13.61% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) shares increased by 13.39% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) stock increased by 13.01% to $52.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) shares increased by 12.66% to $19.07. The company's market cap stands at $227.5 million.
- Homestolife (NASDAQ:HTLM) stock moved upwards by 11.99% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
Losers
- Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock declined by 68.7% to $0.19 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) stock decreased by 27.22% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares declined by 15.01% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock decreased by 13.63% to $29.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) stock declined by 11.15% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
