11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

GrabAGun Digital Hldgs (NYSE:PEW) stock moved upwards by 18.7% to $3.74 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.

(NYSE:PEW) stock moved upwards by 18.7% to $3.74 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million. Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) stock rose 13.61% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.

(NASDAQ:BRAG) stock rose 13.61% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million. Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) shares increased by 13.39% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.

(NASDAQ:AGH) shares increased by 13.39% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million. LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) stock increased by 13.01% to $52.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:LGIH) stock increased by 13.01% to $52.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) shares increased by 12.66% to $19.07. The company's market cap stands at $227.5 million.

(NYSE:HBB) shares increased by 12.66% to $19.07. The company's market cap stands at $227.5 million. Homestolife (NASDAQ:HTLM) stock moved upwards by 11.99% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.

Losers

Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock declined by 68.7% to $0.19 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MTEN) stock declined by 68.7% to $0.19 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million. Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) stock decreased by 27.22% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PASW) stock decreased by 27.22% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares declined by 15.01% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ECDA) shares declined by 15.01% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock decreased by 13.63% to $29.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:WW) stock decreased by 13.63% to $29.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) stock declined by 11.15% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.