12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) stock rose 36.9% to $12.95 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:QTRX) shares rose 31.33% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $304.0 million. CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) shares rose 25.15% to $52.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:MLTX) stock moved upwards by 23.6% to $17.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Zentalis Pharma (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares moved upwards by 22.29% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.1 million.

Losers

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares fell 44.2% to $0.7 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $145.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ACON) shares fell 39.91% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) stock fell 38.47% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $757.6 million.

(NASDAQ:BBNX) shares decreased by 31.61% to $21.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) stock declined by 24.52% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.

(NASDAQ:STSS) stock declined by 24.52% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) shares decreased by 21.34% to $0.11.

