12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) shares increased by 177.3% to $67.1 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.5 million.
- GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) shares rose 28.91% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 19.22% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) stock moved upwards by 17.92% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.
- Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares increased by 17.64% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) stock increased by 17.18% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
Losers
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares fell 20.6% to $3.74 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock decreased by 17.78% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares fell 14.08% to $11.05. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
- Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) shares decreased by 14.04% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.5 million.
- flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) shares decreased by 12.59% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $150.0 million.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock decreased by 11.3% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
