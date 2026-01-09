12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) shares increased by 177.3% to $67.1 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.5 million.

Losers

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares fell 20.6% to $3.74 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

(AMEX:FLYX) shares decreased by 12.59% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $150.0 million. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock decreased by 11.3% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.