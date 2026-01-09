movers image
12:05 PM

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) shares increased by 177.3% to $67.1 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.5 million.
  • GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) shares rose 28.91% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 19.22% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) stock moved upwards by 17.92% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.
  • Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares increased by 17.64% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) stock increased by 17.18% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.

Losers

  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares fell 20.6% to $3.74 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock decreased by 17.78% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares fell 14.08% to $11.05. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
  • Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) shares decreased by 14.04% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.5 million.
  • flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) shares decreased by 12.59% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $150.0 million.
  • Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock decreased by 11.3% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

