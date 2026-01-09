movers image
January 9, 2026 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares rose 89.6% to $39.5 during Friday's regular session.
  • Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) shares moved upwards by 34.42% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.6 million.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock increased by 27.72% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.4 million.
  • Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) stock increased by 21.07% to $20.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 16.12% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
  • SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) stock moved upwards by 13.59% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

Losers

  • Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) shares declined by 18.6% to $1.27 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares fell 16.38% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $722.6 million.
  • 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares declined by 14.85% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock declined by 14.77% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock fell 14.64% to $24.04. The company's market cap stands at $245.0 million.
  • Datacentrex (NASDAQ:DTCX) shares fell 11.44% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

