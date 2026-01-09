movers image
January 9, 2026 7:05 AM 1 min read

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ:BLNE) stock rose 15.1% to $2.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
  • loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) stock moved upwards by 14.75% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.1 million.
  • Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) shares increased by 9.66% to $41.06. The company's market cap stands at $587.6 million.
  • UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) stock moved upwards by 7.85% to $5.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares increased by 6.5% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock moved upwards by 6.35% to $22.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 billion.

Losers

  • Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) shares fell 6.4% to $2.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $381.9 million.
  • XChange Tec (NASDAQ:XHG) shares decreased by 4.57% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares decreased by 4.43% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Pineapple Financial (AMEX:PAPL) stock declined by 4.02% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • Aurelion (NASDAQ:AURE) stock decreased by 2.9% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

