11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ:BLNE) stock rose 15.1% to $2.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) stock moved upwards by 14.75% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.1 million.
- Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) shares increased by 9.66% to $41.06. The company's market cap stands at $587.6 million.
- UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) stock moved upwards by 7.85% to $5.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares increased by 6.5% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock moved upwards by 6.35% to $22.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 billion.
Losers
- Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) shares fell 6.4% to $2.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $381.9 million.
- XChange Tec (NASDAQ:XHG) shares decreased by 4.57% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares decreased by 4.43% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Pineapple Financial (AMEX:PAPL) stock declined by 4.02% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Aurelion (NASDAQ:AURE) stock decreased by 2.9% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AUREAurelion Inc
$0.2922-2.89%
BETRBetter Home & Finance Holding Co
$41.2010.0%
BLNEBeeline Holdings Inc
$2.0014.0%
CNCKCoincheck Group NV
$2.63-6.41%
LDIloanDepot Inc
$2.8818.0%
OSCROscar Health Inc
$17.986.39%
PAPLPineapple Financial Inc
$2.13-4.91%
RKTRocket Companies Inc
$22.576.26%
UWMCUWM Holdings Corp
$5.006.16%
XHGXChange Tec Inc
$0.8500-4.57%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.