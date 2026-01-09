12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock increased by 19.2% to $1.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.0 million.
- ENvue Medical (NASDAQ:FEED) stock rose 18.0% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) stock rose 14.98% to $18.19. The company's market cap stands at $799.6 million.
- Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) shares rose 14.12% to $122.56. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 billion.
- iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) stock moved upwards by 12.76% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
- OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares moved upwards by 12.06% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.2 million.
Losers
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) stock decreased by 21.4% to $4.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $757.6 million.
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) stock fell 17.77% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
- Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) stock declined by 15.6% to $27.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock fell 13.42% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares declined by 7.77% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares decreased by 7.41% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
