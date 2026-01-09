12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) shares moved upwards by 21.9% to $29.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $302.5 million.

Losers

Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares decreased by 15.3% to $2.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $214.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FTEK) shares declined by 4.94% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock declined by 4.65% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

