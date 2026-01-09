movers image
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) shares moved upwards by 21.9% to $29.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $302.5 million.
  • NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares increased by 13.39% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $121.9 million.
  • NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) stock increased by 12.15% to $22.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) stock rose 7.5% to $9.02. The company's market cap stands at $686.0 million.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys (AMEX:UAVS) stock increased by 7.18% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
  • Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI) stock rose 6.63% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.

Losers

  • Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares decreased by 15.3% to $2.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $214.9 million.
  • flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) shares decreased by 13.28% to $6.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.0 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock declined by 6.69% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock decreased by 5.95% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares declined by 4.94% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock declined by 4.65% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

