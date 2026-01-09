12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 29.6% to $3.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock rose 12.07% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) stock increased by 9.48% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) shares moved upwards by 6.41% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $159.6 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 6.09% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $223.2 million.
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares rose 6.04% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
Losers
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares decreased by 14.6% to $22.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock fell 6.65% to $26.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.0 million.
- Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) shares decreased by 5.13% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) shares declined by 4.84% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares decreased by 3.39% to $7.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.3 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock declined by 3.2% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
