12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) shares increased by 10.5% to $1.58 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

Losers

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock fell 3.4% to $2.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.