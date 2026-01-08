12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $2.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SHPH) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $2.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares moved upwards by 13.59% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $232.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SXTC) shares moved upwards by 13.59% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $232.0 million. Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

(NASDAQ:VRAX) shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) shares rose 7.42% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

(NASDAQ:GRI) shares rose 7.42% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares increased by 5.94% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

(NASDAQ:PRFX) shares increased by 5.94% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock rose 5.33% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.

Losers

VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) shares decreased by 4.2% to $0.34 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.

(AMEX:VNRX) shares decreased by 4.2% to $0.34 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million. Zentalis Pharma (NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock fell 3.91% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock fell 3.91% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.8 million. Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) stock fell 3.83% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

(NASDAQ:INTS) stock fell 3.83% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million. iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares decreased by 2.82% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ISPC) shares decreased by 2.82% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares decreased by 2.52% to $40.38. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:RGC) shares decreased by 2.52% to $40.38. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 billion. Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares decreased by 2.51% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.