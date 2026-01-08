12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $2.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares moved upwards by 13.59% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $232.0 million.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) shares rose 7.42% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares increased by 5.94% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock rose 5.33% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
Losers
- VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) shares decreased by 4.2% to $0.34 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- Zentalis Pharma (NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock fell 3.91% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.8 million.
- Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) stock fell 3.83% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares decreased by 2.82% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares decreased by 2.52% to $40.38. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 billion.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares decreased by 2.51% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
