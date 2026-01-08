12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock rose 13.1% to $5.01 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Losers

Northann (AMEX:NCL) stock fell 4.7% to $0.24 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.