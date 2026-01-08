12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock rose 13.1% to $5.01 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) stock moved upwards by 7.43% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $303.1 million.
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock rose 3.38% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
- Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) shares moved upwards by 1.71% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) shares rose 1.68% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $325.1 million.
- Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock rose 1.65% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.
Losers
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) stock fell 4.7% to $0.24 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares decreased by 4.47% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) stock fell 4.43% to $6.91. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.
- SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares decreased by 4.17% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $259.3 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares decreased by 3.7% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Acuity (NYSE:AYI) stock decreased by 2.74% to $313.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
