12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $2.7 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Myseum (NASDAQ:MYSE) stock increased by 6.15% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Phaos Technology Holdings (AMEX:POAS) shares increased by 3.88% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.

GCT Semiconductor Hldgs (NYSE:GCTS) stock moved upwards by 2.72% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $67.3 million.

Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares increased by 1.97% to $27.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock decreased by 3.6% to $0.26 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) shares declined by 3.51% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 3.45% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock fell 1.97% to $7.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock decreased by 1.83% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock declined by 1.37% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.

