12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares rose 33.2% to $0.61 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock moved upwards by 23.78% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.
- Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) shares rose 15.88% to $15.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) stock increased by 15.85% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) shares increased by 14.72% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock rose 14.3% to $63.6. The company's market cap stands at $673.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Soho House (NYSE:SHCO) stock fell 17.9% to $7.37 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) shares declined by 16.63% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock decreased by 14.21% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares declined by 9.51% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million.
- Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares fell 8.87% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) shares declined by 8.33% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$3.10-13.7%
KRUSKura Sushi USA Inc
$54.0015.3%
LOBOLobo Technologies Ltd
$0.6078-8.35%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$0.5005-8.87%
PASWPing An Biomedical Co Ltd
$0.622734.9%
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$9.3514.7%
RAYRaytech Holding Ltd
$2.3717.7%
RIMEAlgorhythm Holdings Inc
$1.19-15.6%
SERVServe Robotics Inc
$15.6916.5%
SHCOSoho House & Co Inc
$7.31-18.5%
YYAIAirwa Inc
$1.2723.3%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.