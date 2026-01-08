12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares rose 33.2% to $0.61 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock moved upwards by 23.78% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) shares rose 15.88% to $15.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) stock increased by 15.85% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) shares increased by 14.72% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock rose 14.3% to $63.6. The company's market cap stands at $673.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Soho House (NYSE:SHCO) stock fell 17.9% to $7.37 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) shares declined by 16.63% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock decreased by 14.21% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares declined by 9.51% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million.

Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares fell 8.87% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) shares declined by 8.33% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

