12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) stock rose 42.3% to $22.02 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $918.1 million.
- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares increased by 40.46% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.4 million.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) shares rose 36.54% to $7.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock increased by 31.68% to $9.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- MoonLake (NASDAQ:MLTX) shares rose 29.67% to $14.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $799.8 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock moved upwards by 28.49% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.0 million.
Losers
- Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock declined by 40.8% to $4.93 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.8 million.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock decreased by 34.32% to $7.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $880.0 million.
- Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) stock fell 32.72% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.
- Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock declined by 26.1% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares decreased by 25.4% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) stock decreased by 18.65% to $0.09.
