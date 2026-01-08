12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) stock rose 42.3% to $22.02 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $918.1 million.

Losers

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock declined by 40.8% to $4.93 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ASBP) shares decreased by 25.4% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) stock decreased by 18.65% to $0.09.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.