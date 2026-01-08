12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(AMEX:FLYX) stock increased by 119.7% to $6.9 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.1 million. Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock increased by 77.07% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:JTAI) stock increased by 77.07% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. AgEagle Aerial Sys (AMEX:UAVS) stock moved upwards by 42.5% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million.

(AMEX:UAVS) stock moved upwards by 42.5% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million. Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock increased by 24.75% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.

(NASDAQ:LVRO) stock increased by 24.75% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million. Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) stock rose 19.76% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million.

(AMEX:OPTT) stock rose 19.76% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock increased by 19.59% to $7.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $657.7 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock fell 17.9% to $0.56 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) shares decreased by 16.42% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $175.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:RGP) shares decreased by 16.42% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $175.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Acuity (NYSE:AYI) stock fell 14.53% to $316.08. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:AYI) stock fell 14.53% to $316.08. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares declined by 11.96% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

(AMEX:NCL) shares declined by 11.96% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. Planet Image Intl (NASDAQ:YIBO) stock decreased by 11.27% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MNTS) stock decreased by 10.44% to $12.45. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

