12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares rose 63.8% to $1.9 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
- SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares rose 24.28% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) stock rose 20.69% to $25.14.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares rose 18.55% to $9.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.9 million.
- Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) stock moved upwards by 17.59% to $34.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares moved upwards by 16.59% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $108.9 million.
Losers
- Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock declined by 15.8% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares declined by 15.4% to $32.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) stock declined by 12.76% to $226.21. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 billion.
- ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock decreased by 12.16% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) shares declined by 11.62% to $347.23. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 billion.
- Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) stock decreased by 10.74% to $29.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$34.4116.4%
ATGLAlpha Technology Group Ltd
$25.14-%
BNZIBanzai International Inc
$1.89-16.4%
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.7550.9%
CIENCiena Corp
$226.06-12.8%
IZMICZOOM Group Inc
$2.20-13.7%
LITELumentum Holdings Inc
$350.00-10.9%
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$3.5620.5%
OSSOne Stop Systems Inc
$9.3418.7%
SLAISOLAI Ltd
$0.965919.3%
ZEPPZepp Health Corp
$28.78-11.5%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.