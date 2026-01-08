12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares rose 63.8% to $1.9 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

(NASDAQ:APLD) stock moved upwards by 17.59% to $34.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares moved upwards by 16.59% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $108.9 million.

Losers

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock declined by 15.8% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

(NASDAQ:LITE) shares declined by 11.62% to $347.23. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 billion. Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) stock decreased by 10.74% to $29.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

