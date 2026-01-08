movers image
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares rose 63.8% to $1.9 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares rose 24.28% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) stock rose 20.69% to $25.14.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares rose 18.55% to $9.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.9 million.
  • Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) stock moved upwards by 17.59% to $34.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares moved upwards by 16.59% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $108.9 million.

Losers

  • Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock declined by 15.8% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares declined by 15.4% to $32.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) stock declined by 12.76% to $226.21. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 billion.
  • ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock decreased by 12.16% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
  • Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) shares declined by 11.62% to $347.23. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 billion.
  • Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) stock decreased by 10.74% to $29.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

