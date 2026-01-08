movers image
January 8, 2026 7:06 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) stock increased by 26.1% to $0.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Solo Brands (NYSE:SBDS) stock rose 6.47% to $6.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) shares rose 4.78% to $8.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
  • Lead Real Estate Co (NASDAQ:LRE) stock increased by 4.67% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) shares increased by 4.37% to $10.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Gap (NYSE:GAP) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $27.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.

Losers

  • Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares fell 12.5% to $18.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $485.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock decreased by 8.59% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
  • Park Ha Biological Tech (NASDAQ:BYAH) stock decreased by 7.8% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares decreased by 5.73% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $791.6 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFAI) stock declined by 4.88% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $208.2 million.
  • MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) shares decreased by 4.05% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BYAH Logo
BYAHPark Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd
$0.1525-7.80%
Overview
ECDA Logo
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.589325.3%
FFAI Logo
FFAIFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc
$1.16-5.69%
FMFC Logo
FMFCKandal M Venture Ltd
$0.3300-8.59%
GAP Logo
GAPGap Inc
$27.804.47%
HELE Logo
HELEHelen Of Troy Ltd
$18.45-12.5%
KDK Logo
KDKKodiak AI Inc
$10.034.37%
LRE Logo
LRELead Real Estate Co Ltd
$1.684.67%
MKDW Logo
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.1705-1.45%
QVCGA Logo
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$8.544.79%
SBDS Logo
SBDSSolo Brands Inc
$6.416.48%
UXIN Logo
UXINUxin Ltd
$3.62-5.73%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved