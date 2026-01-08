12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) stock increased by 26.1% to $0.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Losers

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares fell 12.5% to $18.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $485.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:FFAI) stock declined by 4.88% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $208.2 million. MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) shares decreased by 4.05% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

