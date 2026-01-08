12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock rose 35.6% to $7.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) shares rose 21.01% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.

Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB) stock rose 16.74% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares moved upwards by 12.73% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Serina Therapeutics (AMEX:SER) stock increased by 11.98% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares increased by 11.68% to $59.06. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 billion.

Losers

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock declined by 22.7% to $6.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.8 million.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) stock decreased by 12.96% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares decreased by 10.62% to $16.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) stock fell 10.62% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $128.0 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares decreased by 9.49% to $7.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.6 million.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) stock decreased by 7.56% to $94.95. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 billion.

