movers image
January 8, 2026 7:06 AM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock rose 35.6% to $7.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) shares rose 21.01% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million.
  • Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB) stock rose 16.74% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares moved upwards by 12.73% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Serina Therapeutics (AMEX:SER) stock increased by 11.98% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares increased by 11.68% to $59.06. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 billion.

Losers

  • Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock declined by 22.7% to $6.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.8 million.
  • Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) stock decreased by 12.96% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares decreased by 10.62% to $16.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) stock fell 10.62% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $128.0 million.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares decreased by 9.49% to $7.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.6 million.
  • Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) stock decreased by 7.56% to $94.95. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACON Logo
ACONAclarion Inc
$8.1541.7%
Overview
ACRV Logo
ACRVAcrivon Therapeutics Inc
$3.6222.7%
ADVB Logo
ADVBAdvanced Biomed Inc
$0.409916.8%
ERAS Logo
ERASErasca Inc
$4.50-13.0%
GNLX Logo
GNLXGenelux Corp
$2.96-12.7%
IMRX Logo
IMRXImmuneering Corp
$6.34-23.9%
NEOG Logo
NEOGNeogen Corp
$8.7518.6%
PHAT Logo
PHATPhathom Pharmaceuticals Inc
$16.20-10.4%
RGC Logo
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$61.3216.0%
RVMD Logo
RVMDRevolution Medicines Inc
$95.03-7.48%
SER Logo
SERSerina Therapeutics Inc
$2.669.92%
VNDA Logo
VNDAVanda Pharmaceuticals Inc
$7.55-11.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved