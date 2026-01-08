12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares increased by 23.1% to $4.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock moved upwards by 9.36% to $100.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 billion.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) stock moved upwards by 8.36% to $345.13. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 billion.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) shares rose 7.79% to $622.0. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 billion.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) shares moved upwards by 7.07% to $532.0. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 billion.

Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) stock increased by 6.92% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

Losers

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock fell 8.2% to $0.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares fell 6.75% to $12.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) stock fell 6.68% to $6.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.3 million.

Enigmatig (AMEX:EGG) shares declined by 6.36% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $149.8 million.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares fell 5.61% to $111.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

