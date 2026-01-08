movers image
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares increased by 23.1% to $4.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock moved upwards by 9.36% to $100.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 billion.
  • AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) stock moved upwards by 8.36% to $345.13. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 billion.
  • Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) shares rose 7.79% to $622.0. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 billion.
  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) shares moved upwards by 7.07% to $532.0. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 billion.
  • Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) stock increased by 6.92% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

Losers

  • FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock fell 8.2% to $0.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares fell 6.75% to $12.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
  • Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) stock fell 6.68% to $6.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.3 million.
  • Enigmatig (AMEX:EGG) shares declined by 6.36% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $149.8 million.
  • Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares fell 5.61% to $111.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock decreased by 5.41% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

