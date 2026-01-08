12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock rose 11.8% to $8.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.9 million.

Losers

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares fell 6.0% to $93.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares declined by 4.55% to $21.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock decreased by 4.37% to $8.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.