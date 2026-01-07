12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares rose 3.6% to $0.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares moved upwards by 2.12% to $0.02.
- Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $487.9 million.
- LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock rose 1.45% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million.
- AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.6 million.
- Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) stock increased by 1.11% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
Losers
- Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) stock decreased by 6.1% to $0.12 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares decreased by 2.98% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) shares declined by 2.01% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) shares declined by 1.96% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $123.8 million.
- Kartoon Studios (AMEX:TOON) stock decreased by 1.08% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock declined by 0.93% to $8.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ANGHAnghami Inc
$3.95-15.1%
BUUUBUUU Group Ltd
$7.14-3.90%
DRCTDirect Digital Holdings Inc
$0.0544-0.18%
GTNGray Media Inc
$4.39-8.05%
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.375.40%
OCGOriental Culture Holding Ltd
$0.0216-2.70%
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$0.125724.1%
STUBStubhub Holdings Inc
$12.59-2.10%
TGLTreasure Global Inc
$8.8940.4%
TOONKartoon Studios Inc
$0.72000.64%
YHCLQR House Inc
$0.9319-1.18%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.