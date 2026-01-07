12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares rose 3.6% to $0.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

(NASDAQ:DRCT) shares rose 3.6% to $0.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares moved upwards by 2.12% to $0.02.

(NASDAQ:OCG) shares moved upwards by 2.12% to $0.02. Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $487.9 million.

(NYSE:GTN) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $487.9 million. LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock rose 1.45% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million.

(NASDAQ:LZMH) stock rose 1.45% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million. AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.6 million.

(NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.6 million. Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) stock increased by 1.11% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

Losers

Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) stock decreased by 6.1% to $0.12 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:STFS) stock decreased by 6.1% to $0.12 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares decreased by 2.98% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ANGH) shares decreased by 2.98% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million. LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) shares declined by 2.01% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

(NASDAQ:YHC) shares declined by 2.01% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) shares declined by 1.96% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $123.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BUUU) shares declined by 1.96% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $123.8 million. Kartoon Studios (AMEX:TOON) stock decreased by 1.08% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.

(AMEX:TOON) stock decreased by 1.08% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million. Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock declined by 0.93% to $8.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.