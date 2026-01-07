12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock increased by 7.0% to $3.67 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million.

Losers

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock fell 23.8% to $6.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PRLD) shares declined by 7.07% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.9 million. Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) stock fell 6.71% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.