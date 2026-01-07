12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock increased by 7.0% to $3.67 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock rose 5.81% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Serina Therapeutics (AMEX:SER) shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- ALPS Group (NASDAQ:ALPS) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.7 million.
- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) stock increased by 2.88% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) stock rose 2.41% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
Losers
- Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock fell 23.8% to $6.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.9 million.
- Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) stock decreased by 14.12% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) shares declined by 13.35% to $89.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 billion.
- Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares declined by 8.4% to $6.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.3 million.
- Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares declined by 7.07% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.9 million.
- Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) stock fell 6.71% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$0.131425.1%
ERASErasca Inc
$5.4149.0%
GLMDGalmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd
$0.83341.35%
IMRXImmuneering Corp
$8.4225.4%
INGNInogen Inc
$7.307.51%
IPSCCentury Therapeutics Inc
$1.3247.2%
PRLDPrelude Therapeutics Inc
$2.778.20%
RVMDRevolution Medicines Inc
$103.9730.2%
SERSerina Therapeutics Inc
$2.3714.0%
STEXStreamex Corp
$3.464.05%
TNGXTango Therapeutics Inc
$11.8522.5%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.