12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock rose 3.8% to $4.03 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock increased by 2.52% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.

Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) stock increased by 2.1% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) stock increased by 2.05% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock rose 1.93% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.1 million.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) shares moved upwards by 1.87% to $111.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares fell 3.9% to $0.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares fell 2.28% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) shares decreased by 2.05% to $181.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.2 billion.

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock declined by 1.71% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares fell 1.61% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) stock declined by 1.32% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $194.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.