12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) stock moved upwards by 11.5% to $0.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) shares rose 2.67% to $30.35. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares rose 2.53% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) stock rose 2.44% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock moved upwards by 2.32% to $34.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.7 million.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) stock increased by 2.05% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
Losers
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock declined by 4.9% to $20.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares decreased by 2.9% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) shares decreased by 2.84% to $17.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares decreased by 2.51% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) stock decreased by 1.87% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares fell 1.5% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.8 million.
