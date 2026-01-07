12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) stock moved upwards by 11.5% to $0.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Losers

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock declined by 4.9% to $20.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

(NASDAQ:AIXI) stock decreased by 1.87% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares fell 1.5% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.