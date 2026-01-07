movers image
January 7, 2026 12:05 PM 1 min read

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 17.1% to $7.96 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares moved upwards by 12.64% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock rose 11.92% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Losers

  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock decreased by 13.1% to $1.86 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares declined by 12.3% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $122.1 million.
  • Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock fell 12.14% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) stock decreased by 10.07% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $977.3 million.
  • Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock decreased by 9.23% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares decreased by 8.84% to $17.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EZGO Logo
EZGOEZGO Technologies Ltd
$1.86-13.1%
Overview
FMFC Logo
FMFCKandal M Venture Ltd
$0.3592-9.22%
JWEL Logo
JWELJowell Global Ltd
$2.20-12.1%
KXIN Logo
KXINKaixin Holdings
$7.7514.0%
LOT Logo
LOTLotus Technology Inc
$1.30-9.72%
MTEN Logo
MTENMingteng International Corp Inc
$0.95009.20%
TRNR Logo
TRNRInteractive Strength Inc
$1.188.26%
VIOT Logo
VIOTViomi Technology Co Ltd
$1.54-14.0%
WWW Logo
WWWWolverine World Wide Inc
$17.15-8.68%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved