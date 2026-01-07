9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 17.1% to $7.96 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

Losers

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock decreased by 13.1% to $1.86 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.