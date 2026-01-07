12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares increased by 71.2% to $33.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.7 million.
- Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights (NASDAQ:GENVR) stock moved upwards by 47.35% to $5.57.
- Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) shares rose 33.84% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares rose 23.05% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock rose 19.98% to $24.2. The company's market cap stands at $940.3 million.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares rose 18.32% to $7.62. The company's market cap stands at $157.8 million.
Losers
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares fell 24.2% to $4.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) stock declined by 14.41% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock fell 12.03% to $58.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock declined by 11.86% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) stock decreased by 11.49% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock decreased by 11.43% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $803.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
