12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares increased by 71.2% to $33.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.7 million.

Losers

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares fell 24.2% to $4.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock decreased by 11.43% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $803.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.