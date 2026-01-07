12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) stock rose 11.8% to $0.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.

(NASDAQ:KWM) stock rose 11.8% to $0.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million. Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock rose 9.55% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SOPA) stock rose 9.55% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million. Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock rose 9.45% to $0.02.

(NASDAQ:OCG) stock rose 9.45% to $0.02. Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM) shares increased by 5.63% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GMM) shares increased by 5.63% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million. LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock increased by 5.38% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.6 million.

(NASDAQ:LZMH) stock increased by 5.38% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.6 million. Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $13.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Losers

Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) shares decreased by 6.9% to $3.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.

(NASDAQ:NOMA) shares decreased by 6.9% to $3.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock fell 6.54% to $91.12. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:ASTS) stock fell 6.54% to $91.12. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 billion. VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) shares fell 6.42% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

(NASDAQ:VSME) shares fell 6.42% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares decreased by 4.95% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ANGH) shares decreased by 4.95% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million. TEN Holdings (NASDAQ:XHLD) shares fell 3.65% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

(NASDAQ:XHLD) shares fell 3.65% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. ViewBix (NASDAQ:VBIX) shares declined by 3.39% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.