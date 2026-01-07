12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) stock rose 11.8% to $0.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock rose 9.55% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock rose 9.45% to $0.02.
- Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM) shares increased by 5.63% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock increased by 5.38% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.6 million.
- Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $13.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) shares decreased by 6.9% to $3.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock fell 6.54% to $91.12. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 billion.
- VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) shares fell 6.42% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares decreased by 4.95% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
- TEN Holdings (NASDAQ:XHLD) shares fell 3.65% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- ViewBix (NASDAQ:VBIX) shares declined by 3.39% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$91.86-5.77%
GMMGlobal Mofy AI Ltd
$1.505.63%
KWMK Wave Media Ltd
$0.442710.1%
KYIVKyivstar Group Ltd
$13.343.98%
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.375.38%
NOMANomadar Corp
$3.67-6.85%
OCGOriental Culture Holding Ltd
$0.024510.4%
SOPASociety Pass Inc
$3.418.60%
VBIXViewBix Inc
$1.71-3.39%
VSMEVS Media Holdings Ltd
$0.0870-5.43%
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$1.32-3.65%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.