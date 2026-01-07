movers image
January 7, 2026 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) stock rose 11.8% to $0.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock rose 9.55% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock rose 9.45% to $0.02.
  • Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM) shares increased by 5.63% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
  • LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock increased by 5.38% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.6 million.
  • Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $13.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Losers

  • Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) shares decreased by 6.9% to $3.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock fell 6.54% to $91.12. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 billion.
  • VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) shares fell 6.42% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares decreased by 4.95% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
  • TEN Holdings (NASDAQ:XHLD) shares fell 3.65% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • ViewBix (NASDAQ:VBIX) shares declined by 3.39% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANGH Logo
ANGHAnghami Inc
$4.51-3.01%
Overview
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$91.86-5.77%
GMM Logo
GMMGlobal Mofy AI Ltd
$1.505.63%
KWM Logo
KWMK Wave Media Ltd
$0.442710.1%
KYIV Logo
KYIVKyivstar Group Ltd
$13.343.98%
LZMH Logo
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.375.38%
NOMA Logo
NOMANomadar Corp
$3.67-6.85%
OCG Logo
OCGOriental Culture Holding Ltd
$0.024510.4%
SOPA Logo
SOPASociety Pass Inc
$3.418.60%
VBIX Logo
VBIXViewBix Inc
$1.71-3.39%
VSME Logo
VSMEVS Media Holdings Ltd
$0.0870-5.43%
XHLD Logo
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$1.32-3.65%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved