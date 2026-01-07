12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares moved upwards by 61.0% to $16.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $717.1 million.

(NASDAQ:VTYX) shares moved upwards by 61.0% to $16.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $717.1 million. Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock moved upwards by 29.27% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

(NASDAQ:CDIO) stock moved upwards by 29.27% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. Bioage Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) shares rose 15.18% to $17.75. The company's market cap stands at $552.5 million.

(NASDAQ:BIOA) shares rose 15.18% to $17.75. The company's market cap stands at $552.5 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) stock increased by 12.49% to $18.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:GLUE) stock increased by 12.49% to $18.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) shares rose 11.26% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

(NASDAQ:LIMN) shares rose 11.26% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) shares rose 10.98% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.2 million.

Losers

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares fell 11.6% to $1.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

(NASDAQ:IMCC) shares fell 11.6% to $1.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) shares fell 9.45% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ERNA) shares fell 9.45% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million. Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) shares decreased by 7.37% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ATLN) shares decreased by 7.37% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 million. Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares fell 6.81% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PCSA) shares fell 6.81% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares declined by 6.4% to $0.49.

(NASDAQ:AKAN) shares declined by 6.4% to $0.49. Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP) stock decreased by 5.55% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.