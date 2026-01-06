12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) stock increased by 5.8% to $12.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion.

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock increased by 2.98% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares increased by 2.54% to $6.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.2 million.

EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock rose 2.23% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) stock increased by 1.82% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares increased by 1.79% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.2 million.

Losers

Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) stock declined by 7.8% to $10.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.4 million.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) stock fell 2.0% to $21.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock fell 1.92% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

CCH Holdings (NASDAQ:CCHH) stock declined by 1.79% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares fell 1.73% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

QVC, Inc. 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2068 (NYSE:QVCC) stock fell 1.6% to $8.66.

