12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares increased by 57.2% to $15.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.0 million.

Losers

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) stock fell 3.1% to $7.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.

(NASDAQ:DRUG) shares decreased by 2.34% to $91.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.0 million. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock declined by 2.02% to $42.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $904.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.