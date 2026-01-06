movers image
January 6, 2026 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares increased by 57.2% to $15.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.0 million.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares increased by 5.92% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares rose 4.82% to $18.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares moved upwards by 3.53% to $7.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock moved upwards by 3.32% to $13.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares increased by 3.0% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.

Losers

  • CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) stock fell 3.1% to $7.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock decreased by 3.04% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) stock decreased by 2.93% to $27.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares declined by 2.67% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares decreased by 2.34% to $91.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.0 million.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock declined by 2.02% to $42.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $904.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

