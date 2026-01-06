movers image
January 6, 2026 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) shares moved upwards by 5.9% to $1.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
  • Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) shares increased by 5.89% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) shares moved upwards by 3.71% to $8.09. The company's market cap stands at $324.1 million.
  • NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock rose 3.13% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $127.4 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock moved upwards by 2.59% to $14.52. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares rose 2.59% to $8.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.

Losers

  • Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) stock declined by 8.5% to $0.87 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings (NASDAQ:JCSE) stock declined by 4.3% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) stock fell 3.22% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock declined by 2.53% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock fell 2.25% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) shares decreased by 2.0% to $6.38. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
