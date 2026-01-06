12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:EOSE) stock moved upwards by 2.59% to $14.52. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares rose 2.59% to $8.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:VCIG) stock fell 2.25% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) shares decreased by 2.0% to $6.38. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.

