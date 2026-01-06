12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock rose 3.9% to $0.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

(NASDAQ:GAUZ) shares rose 2.7% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MSAI) shares rose 2.68% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MVIS) stock moved upwards by 2.27% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $286.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MOBX) stock rose 2.13% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

(NASDAQ:MOBX) stock rose 2.13% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) shares moved upwards by 2.08% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares declined by 5.0% to $0.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AIRE) shares decreased by 3.81% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.

(AMEX:SGN) shares fell 3.68% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NVMI) shares declined by 2.6% to $381.15. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:NXTT) shares fell 2.5% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.

X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares fell 2.12% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

