11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares increased by 70.8% to $3.69 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Losers

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares declined by 13.6% to $2.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.

(AMEX:COE) shares fell 9.02% to $27.75. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million. LiveWire Gr (NYSE:LVWR) shares decreased by 8.34% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.