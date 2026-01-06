11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares increased by 70.8% to $3.69 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) stock increased by 64.23% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) shares moved upwards by 19.11% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) shares moved upwards by 15.11% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) stock increased by 14.35% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) shares moved upwards by 11.05% to $25.82. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares declined by 13.6% to $2.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
- Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) shares declined by 11.49% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.3 million.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares fell 10.4% to $7.07. The company's market cap stands at $178.7 million.
- 51 Talk Online Education (AMEX:COE) shares fell 9.02% to $27.75. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million.
- LiveWire Gr (NYSE:LVWR) shares decreased by 8.34% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
COE51 Talk Online Education Group
$33.94-9.02%
DCXDigital Currency X Technology Inc
$0.453811.8%
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$0.623561.7%
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$3.83-10.1%
NTZNatuzzi SpA
$2.55-12.4%
RIMEAlgorhythm Holdings Inc
$1.2219.1%
SNBRSleep Number Corp
$7.03-10.9%
TRONTron Inc
$1.55-10.9%
VSTDVestand Inc
$0.287114.8%
WRBYWarby Parker Inc
$25.489.59%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.