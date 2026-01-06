12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) stock increased by 101.7% to $16.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $867.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ALMS) stock increased by 101.7% to $16.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $867.5 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares increased by 44.56% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CYCN) shares increased by 44.56% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) stock rose 29.25% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ACRV) stock rose 29.25% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million. Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares rose 25.37% to $100.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.0 million.

(NASDAQ:DRUG) shares rose 25.37% to $100.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.0 million. Zentalis Pharma (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares rose 24.81% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares rose 24.81% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million. Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) shares increased by 23.25% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

Losers

Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) stock fell 43.7% to $6.92 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.3 million.

(NASDAQ:TIL) stock fell 43.7% to $6.92 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.3 million. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares decreased by 19.98% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MREO) shares decreased by 19.98% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million. SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock decreased by 19.13% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SLS) stock decreased by 19.13% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.2 million. Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) stock decreased by 18.19% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $114.2 million.

(NASDAQ:GANX) stock decreased by 18.19% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $114.2 million. Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares decreased by 14.48% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ASBP) shares decreased by 14.48% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) stock declined by 13.56% to $14.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $891.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.