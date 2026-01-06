12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) stock rose 28.9% to $2.05 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

(NASDAQ:MGN) stock rose 28.9% to $2.05 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million. Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) shares moved upwards by 24.51% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.5 million.

(NASDAQ:IMSR) shares moved upwards by 24.51% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.5 million. Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock rose 22.6% to $19.2. The company's market cap stands at $384.4 million.

(NASDAQ:VELO) stock rose 22.6% to $19.2. The company's market cap stands at $384.4 million. Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) stock rose 19.34% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.

(AMEX:OPTT) stock rose 19.34% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares rose 18.93% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.7 million.

(NASDAQ:SIDU) shares rose 18.93% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.7 million. OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares moved upwards by 16.66% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.

Losers

Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) shares declined by 38.9% to $5.57 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FOFO) shares declined by 38.9% to $5.57 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million. Tecogen (AMEX:TGEN) stock fell 20.94% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $165.3 million.

(AMEX:TGEN) stock fell 20.94% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $165.3 million. OFA (NASDAQ:OFAL) stock decreased by 12.73% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

(NASDAQ:OFAL) stock decreased by 12.73% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) stock decreased by 12.36% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SMXT) stock decreased by 12.36% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million. T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares declined by 11.16% to $7.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

(NYSE:TE) shares declined by 11.16% to $7.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares declined by 10.74% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.