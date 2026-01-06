12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) stock rose 26.1% to $16.5 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $786.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) shares increased by 25.69% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) stock moved upwards by 24.11% to $22.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:SNDK) stock increased by 22.84% to $336.69. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 billion. 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares rose 16.52% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

(NASDAQ:MASK) shares rose 16.52% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock rose 16.49% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Losers

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares fell 43.6% to $0.19 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

(NASDAQ:HKIT) shares fell 20.0% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million. Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) stock fell 13.81% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) shares fell 13.05% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $923.6 million. Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares fell 11.49% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

(NASDAQ:RPGL) shares fell 11.49% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock declined by 11.2% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.