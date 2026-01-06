movers image
January 6, 2026 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) stock increased by 70.1% to $0.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Classover Holdings (NASDAQ:KIDZ) stock increased by 18.65% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) shares increased by 9.47% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares increased by 6.08% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI) shares increased by 5.77% to $25.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

Losers

  • MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) shares fell 6.7% to $0.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) stock decreased by 6.28% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 4.46% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock decreased by 4.15% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Jinxin Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NAMI) stock declined by 3.58% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
  • ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shares decreased by 3.57% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMBO Logo
AMBOAmbow Education Holding Ltd
$3.129.47%
Overview
AZI Logo
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$2.4413.0%
ECDA Logo
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.47636.08%
EEIQ Logo
EEIQEpicQuest Education Group International Ltd
$0.2775-4.15%
EVTV Logo
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$0.3856-%
HSAI Logo
HSAIHesai Group
$25.615.61%
JZXN Logo
JZXNJiuzi Holdings Inc
$1.93-4.46%
KIDZ Logo
KIDZClassover Holdings Inc
$0.21008.25%
MKDW Logo
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.1550-6.17%
NAMI Logo
NAMIJinxin Technology Holding Co
$0.7139-6.04%
RERE Logo
REREATRenew Inc
$5.71-3.06%
VSTD Logo
VSTDVestand Inc
$0.2343-6.28%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved