12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) stock increased by 70.1% to $0.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

(NASDAQ:EVTV) stock increased by 70.1% to $0.66 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million. Classover Holdings (NASDAQ:KIDZ) stock increased by 18.65% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

(NASDAQ:KIDZ) stock increased by 18.65% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AZI) stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) shares increased by 9.47% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

(AMEX:AMBO) shares increased by 9.47% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares increased by 6.08% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ECDA) shares increased by 6.08% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI) shares increased by 5.77% to $25.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

Losers

MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) shares fell 6.7% to $0.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MKDW) shares fell 6.7% to $0.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million. Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) stock decreased by 6.28% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:VSTD) stock decreased by 6.28% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 4.46% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

(NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 4.46% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock decreased by 4.15% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock decreased by 4.15% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. Jinxin Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NAMI) stock declined by 3.58% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.

(NASDAQ:NAMI) stock declined by 3.58% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million. ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shares decreased by 3.57% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.