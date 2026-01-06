12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares increased by 52.9% to $2.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Losers

Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN) stock fell 7.2% to $0.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.