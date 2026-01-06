12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) stock moved upwards by 24.2% to $0.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.

(AMEX:OPTT) stock moved upwards by 24.2% to $0.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million. Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares rose 7.0% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.

(NASDAQ:DFLI) shares rose 7.0% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million. PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) stock rose 5.38% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SUUN) stock rose 5.38% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million. Trinity Indus (NYSE:TRN) stock increased by 5.37% to $28.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

(NYSE:TRN) stock increased by 5.37% to $28.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock increased by 5.06% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

(NASDAQ:FGL) stock increased by 5.06% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Losers

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 7.7% to $0.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

(NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 7.7% to $0.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. JE Cleantech Holdings (NASDAQ:JCSE) stock decreased by 6.54% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

(NASDAQ:JCSE) stock decreased by 6.54% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) shares decreased by 6.43% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CRE) shares decreased by 6.43% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares declined by 4.99% to $8.38. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MNTS) shares declined by 4.99% to $8.38. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock declined by 4.96% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:ULCC) stock declined by 4.96% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) stock decreased by 4.77% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.