12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) stock moved upwards by 24.2% to $0.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares rose 7.0% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.
- PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) stock rose 5.38% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
- Trinity Indus (NYSE:TRN) stock increased by 5.37% to $28.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock increased by 5.06% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
Losers
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 7.7% to $0.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- JE Cleantech Holdings (NASDAQ:JCSE) stock decreased by 6.54% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) shares decreased by 6.43% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares declined by 4.99% to $8.38. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock declined by 4.96% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) stock decreased by 4.77% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
