12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) shares rose 26.1% to $16.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $786.4 million.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) shares rose 21.26% to $22.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock rose 16.57% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) stock increased by 13.84% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $141.2 million.

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) shares moved upwards by 10.93% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $268.8 million.

Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) stock rose 9.36% to $23.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

Losers

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock decreased by 26.1% to $0.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock decreased by 9.38% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $410.7 million.

Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock declined by 9.28% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.

SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares fell 6.2% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) shares declined by 5.11% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock fell 4.34% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

