12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock rose 3.2% to $1.28 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.

Losers

Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) shares decreased by 5.9% to $0.92 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.