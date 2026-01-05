12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares moved upwards by 42.0% to $1.96 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Losers

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) stock decreased by 6.5% to $15.53 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

(NASDAQ:BJDX) stock declined by 3.47% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock fell 3.36% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.