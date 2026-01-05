12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock increased by 6.2% to $0.62 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Losers

OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) stock decreased by 12.1% to $1.6 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.