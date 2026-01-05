12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lianhe Sowell Intl (NASDAQ:LHSW) stock rose 15.6% to $0.97 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
- Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares increased by 1.99% to $13.26. The company's market cap stands at $210.9 million.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares increased by 1.98% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) shares rose 1.94% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock moved upwards by 1.93% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) stock rose 1.82% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $725.3 million.
Losers
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares decreased by 5.6% to $0.77 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) stock declined by 3.03% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.1 million.
- Chaince Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock declined by 2.96% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $316.1 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock fell 2.73% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) shares declined by 2.39% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) shares fell 2.31% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.6 million.
