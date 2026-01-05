11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:JFU) stock increased by 19.48% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million. Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) shares increased by 15.63% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:KRKR) stock fell 10.26% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million. Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) stock fell 9.38% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:STFS) stock fell 9.38% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock declined by 8.5% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

