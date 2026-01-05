12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) shares moved upwards by 43.7% to $11.34 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

(NASDAQ:INBS) shares moved upwards by 43.7% to $11.34 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares moved upwards by 41.57% to $16.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.

(NASDAQ:PASG) shares moved upwards by 41.57% to $16.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million. Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock increased by 37.92% to $28.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:RGC) stock increased by 37.92% to $28.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock increased by 25.72% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:RDHL) stock increased by 25.72% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) shares moved upwards by 25.62% to $0.1.

(NYSE:CELGR) shares moved upwards by 25.62% to $0.1. Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock moved upwards by 20.99% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.

Losers

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) shares fell 53.5% to $16.04 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

(NASDAQ:ZBIO) shares fell 53.5% to $16.04 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock fell 21.22% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $42.3 million.

(NASDAQ:OTLK) stock fell 21.22% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $42.3 million. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fell 19.91% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fell 19.91% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) shares decreased by 14.93% to $85.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:PVLA) shares decreased by 14.93% to $85.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares declined by 14.41% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PFSA) shares declined by 14.41% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. Accendra Health, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:ACH) stock fell 12.94% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $179.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.