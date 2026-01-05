12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- JE Cleantech Holdings (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares moved upwards by 64.5% to $1.76 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock moved upwards by 55.4% to $8.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) stock increased by 23.86% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock rose 22.73% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares rose 22.53% to $143.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- QXO (NYSE:QXO) stock rose 19.09% to $23.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.
Losers
- Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock decreased by 19.1% to $0.89 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.
- Enigmatig (AMEX:EGG) stock decreased by 14.32% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.6 million.
- Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock decreased by 8.83% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 million.
- Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock fell 8.4% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
- Primech Holdings (NASDAQ:PMEC) shares fell 8.26% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
- OFA (NASDAQ:OFAL) stock decreased by 8.18% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
