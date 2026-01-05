12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

JE Cleantech Holdings (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares moved upwards by 64.5% to $1.76 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Losers

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock decreased by 19.1% to $0.89 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.

(NASDAQ:PMEC) shares fell 8.26% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million. OFA (NASDAQ:OFAL) stock decreased by 8.18% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

