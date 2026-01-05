12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock moved upwards by 74.7% to $1.18 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Losers

Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) shares fell 45.1% to $0.52 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

(NASDAQ:XTKG) shares declined by 11.49% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock fell 9.3% to $35.92. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

