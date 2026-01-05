12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock moved upwards by 74.7% to $1.18 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Lianhe Sowell Intl (NASDAQ:LHSW) stock increased by 37.44% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock rose 32.46% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock moved upwards by 31.65% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares moved upwards by 31.37% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock moved upwards by 29.69% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $288.0 million.
Losers
- Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) shares fell 45.1% to $0.52 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock declined by 15.63% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) stock declined by 13.25% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 11.53% to $18.27. The company's market cap stands at $179.6 million.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares declined by 11.49% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock fell 9.3% to $35.92. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
