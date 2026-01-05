12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares moved upwards by 21.5% to $5.26 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.8 million.
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares moved upwards by 17.5% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares rose 10.62% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares moved upwards by 9.36% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) shares rose 9.11% to $3.47. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) stock moved upwards by 7.53% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $151.1 million.
Losers
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares declined by 9.5% to $0.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) shares decreased by 7.84% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) shares decreased by 7.49% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock fell 7.28% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) stock decreased by 6.92% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) shares fell 6.14% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.