12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares moved upwards by 21.5% to $5.26 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.8 million.

Losers

Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares declined by 9.5% to $0.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.