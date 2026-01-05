12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Uni-Fuels Holdings (NASDAQ:UFG) stock moved upwards by 16.9% to $0.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.

Losers

North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) stock declined by 6.1% to $6.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:SKYQ) shares fell 4.0% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares fell 3.88% to $32.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 billion.

