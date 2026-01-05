movers image
January 5, 2026 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Uni-Fuels Holdings (NASDAQ:UFG) stock moved upwards by 16.9% to $0.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) shares rose 14.96% to $32.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock moved upwards by 11.67% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
  • Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) stock moved upwards by 10.84% to $89.66. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • IsoEnergy (AMEX:ISOU) stock rose 9.12% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $552.3 million.
  • Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) shares rose 8.82% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.9 million.

Losers

  • North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) stock declined by 6.1% to $6.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) shares fell 5.98% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.4 million.
  • Stak (NASDAQ:STAK) stock fell 5.8% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Rubico (NASDAQ:RUBI) shares declined by 4.92% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) shares fell 4.0% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares fell 3.88% to $32.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

